BGSF (BGSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.65 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Stock Up 0.9 %

BGSF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. 11,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,465. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BGSF

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.