Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.650 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,205. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Energizer has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

