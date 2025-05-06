Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.650 EPS.
Energizer Stock Performance
Shares of ENR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,205. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Energizer has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $39.52.
Energizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
