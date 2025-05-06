Laird Superfood (LSF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Laird Superfood to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Laird Superfood Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN LSF traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 19,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,711. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. Laird Superfood has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason D. Vieth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,283.53. The trade was a 1.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.