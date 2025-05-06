Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Zacks reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-1.030 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.360 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 179,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

