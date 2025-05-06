Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

