Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.
Celanese Price Performance
CE opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
