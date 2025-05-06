Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.06% of Powell Industries worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Powell Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $191.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $364.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

