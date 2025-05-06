YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of YETI worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in YETI by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in YETI by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

