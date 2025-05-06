CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 23,300 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.