Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ExlService by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in ExlService by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

