Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $91,683,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $16,020,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,033,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 539.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 131,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.