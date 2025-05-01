Mogo (MOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Mogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.95. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mogo from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Further Reading

