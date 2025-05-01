Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Markel Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,814.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,824.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,764.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,449.35 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

