Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,407 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $514,483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,015,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after acquiring an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Best Buy by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 621,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 511,161 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $497,434.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,810.85. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

