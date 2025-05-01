ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of -0.09.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

