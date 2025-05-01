Paul Cmrlec Buys 10,000 Shares of Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cmrlec purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,050.00 ($17,980.77).

Paul Cmrlec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Paul Cmrlec bought 20,816,122 shares of Pantoro stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,018,337.69 ($1,934,831.85).

Pantoro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

Pantoro Company Profile

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

