Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 4047527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

