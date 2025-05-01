Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.27 and a 12-month high of $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This represents a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

