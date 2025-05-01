Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fabrinet by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $204.80 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.86.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

