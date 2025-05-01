Apyx Medical (APYX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 137.98% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

