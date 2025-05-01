Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 768,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,553 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 780.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $830.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

