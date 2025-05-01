Insider Buying: DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,054 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 12,054 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,130.95. This represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 6,097 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,473.45.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLHC opened at $3.94 on Thursday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DLH by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DLH by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 299.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

