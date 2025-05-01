Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Macy’s stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Macy's Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

