Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,518 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rithm Capital worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.36. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

