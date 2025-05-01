ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Acquires A$11,125.00 in Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) insider Edward Fabrizio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,125.00 ($7,131.41).
ClearView Wealth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.36, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.
ClearView Wealth Company Profile
