ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Acquires A$11,125.00 in Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) insider Edward Fabrizio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,125.00 ($7,131.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.36, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

ClearView Wealth Limited engages in life insurance business in Australia. The company offers life insurance protection products, including trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, total and permanent disability, and business expense covers through financial advisers. ClearView Wealth Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

