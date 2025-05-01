Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,425,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DG opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

