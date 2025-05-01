Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,606.87. This represents a 0.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Martin Tuchman bought 22,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $719,620.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

