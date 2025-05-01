Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. On average, analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of GLUE opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $302.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at Monte Rosa Therapeutics
In other news, Director Chandra P. Leo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.