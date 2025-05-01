Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. On average, analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GLUE opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $302.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other news, Director Chandra P. Leo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

