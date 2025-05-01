Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,130 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 285,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

View Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.