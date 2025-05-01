iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $38.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

