Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 4.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total value of $421,723.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,440,254.30. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,402,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,131.72 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.25 and a 52-week high of $1,133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $481.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $961.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $911.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,072.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.