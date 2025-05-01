iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $167.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

