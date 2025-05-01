Keel Point LLC Has $38.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.99 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

