FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,741 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

