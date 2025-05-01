Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,813 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $296,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $131.30.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

