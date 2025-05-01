Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,957 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $87,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

