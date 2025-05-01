Darsana Capital Partners LP Purchases 35,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 7.7% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $253,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,411.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,344.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

