Comerica Bank Has $25.18 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 287.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,415.06. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.