Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 664 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,941.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

