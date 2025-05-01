Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 400 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

