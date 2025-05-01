Keel Point LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $210.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.