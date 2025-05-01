Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

