BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,268,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.4% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

