Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,349,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,628,000 after buying an additional 100,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

