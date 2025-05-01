LGT Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,132 shares of company stock worth $2,112,706. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.63 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

