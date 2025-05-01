Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

