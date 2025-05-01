Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Exponent worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Exponent by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exponent by 63.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.83 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

