Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 419,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,711 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 325,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.