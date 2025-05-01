Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Black Hills worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

