Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,304 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 91.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

