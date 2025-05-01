Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Verint Systems worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Verint Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $337,425. This represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

